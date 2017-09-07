Edition:
India

Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

DEB.L on London Stock Exchange

47.37GBp
2:21pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.12 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
47.25
Open
48.00
Day's High
48.00
Day's Low
47.00
Volume
249,792
Avg. Vol
2,694,793
52-wk High
59.35
52-wk Low
39.57

Chart for

About

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company's segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £577.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,227.82
Dividend: 1.02
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about DEB.L

BRIEF-Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down

* SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Return to sales growth sends Next shares soaring

* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

03 Aug 2017

FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight

* Cyber attack hits WPP, shares down slightly (Adds details, closing prices)

27 Jun 2017

In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers

LONDON Hedge funds have significantly stepped up bets against Britain's traditional high street retailers, as the sector struggles with online competition, worries about a stretched consumer and weakening sales and profits.

27 Jun 2017

In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers

LONDON Hedge funds have significantly stepped up bets against Britain's traditional high street retailers, as the sector struggles with online competition, worries about a stretched consumer and weakening sales and profits.

27 Jun 2017

In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers

* Marshall Wace, Odey among hedge funds actively shorting sector

27 Jun 2017

Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide

LONDON Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store, said trading had become more volatile in the second half of the year and warned its 2017 profit could slip towards the lower end of expectations if conditions did not improve.

27 Jun 2017

FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight

* UK consumer still a worry as Debenhams warns on volatile trading

27 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide

LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store, said trading had become more volatile in the second half of the year and warned its 2017 profit could slip towards the lower end of expectations if conditions did not improve.

27 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-Debenhams cautions UK trading more volatile as sales slide

LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store operator, said on Tuesday it was making progress in implementing its new strategy, though it cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more volatile.

27 Jun 2017
» More DEB.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates