About
Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company's operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest
BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln
* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2
BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing
* Delphi Energy Corp. Announces close of $65 million financing
BRIEF-Delphi Energy completes annual credit facility review
* Delphi Energy Corp says credit facility is expected to be largely undrawn upon closing of announced financing transaction
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its Bigstone Montney Asset
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset
BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day