Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)
DELT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
236.55INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.95 (+3.93%)
Prev Close
Rs227.60
Open
Rs229.50
Day's High
Rs238.30
Day's Low
Rs228.70
Volume
4,900,727
Avg. Vol
3,615,858
52-wk High
Rs238.30
52-wk Low
Rs95.00
About
Delta Corp Limited is a holding company engaged in the operation of casino. Its segments include Real Estate, Gaming, Hospitality and Others. The Company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. It owns approximately three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs56,947.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|267.11
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|0.16
Financials
BRIEF-India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises
* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Delta Corp completes scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks with co
* Says completed scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks Pvt Ltd with co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vzToQD) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Delta Corp approves issue price of 155 rupees per share for QIP
* Says approved closure of QIP on may 16; approved issue price of INR 155 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pEQ0So) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Delta Corp approves floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share
* Says approved floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3gs4m) Further company coverage: