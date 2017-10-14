Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)
DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
4.14TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.72%)
-0.03TL (-0.72%)
Prev Close
4.17TL
4.17TL
Open
4.18TL
4.18TL
Day's High
4.22TL
4.22TL
Day's Low
4.12TL
4.12TL
Volume
305,983
305,983
Avg. Vol
685,437
685,437
52-wk High
5.46TL
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL
3.17TL
About
Denizbank AS (Denizbank) is a Turkey-based commercial bank. It provides retail banking, private banking, business banking, commercial banking and corporate banking services. Denizbank’s subsidiaries contain banks in Austria and Russia, an off-shore banking subsidiary in Northern Cyprus, as well as factoring, leasing, investment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL13,993.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,316.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Fitch Rates Manisa Metropolitan Municipality 'BB'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Manisa Metropolitan Municipality - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/904871 FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Manisa Metropolitan Municipality (Manisa) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', a Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BB+' and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The 'BB+' Long -Term Local
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.