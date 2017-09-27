DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)
DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
83.35INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.65 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs84.00
Open
Rs84.70
Day's High
Rs84.90
Day's Low
Rs82.75
Volume
96,300
Avg. Vol
254,782
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60
About
DEN Networks Limited is a cable television company. The Company is engaged in distribution of television channels through analog and digital cable distribution network, and provision of broadband service. Its segments include Cable, which consists of distribution and promotion of television channels and Broadband, which consists... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,895.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BUZZ-India's DEN Networks surges after report RIL in talks to buy co
** Cable television co DEN Networks Ltd surges as much as 12.7 pct in its biggest intraday pct gain since April 18
MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries in talks to acquire DEN Networks - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
* Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fACAQC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees
* June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uR8hNA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast
* Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited