Deutz aims for hybrid, electric engines by 2020 -CEO DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 Specialty diesel engine maker Deutz aims to expand its business to include hybrid and battery-powered engines from 2020, banking on an expected boom in demand for electric vehicles.

Sweden's Volvo sells stake in engine maker Deutz STOCKHOLM, July 7 Sweden's AB Volvo said on Friday it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.

