Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)

DGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.36 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
$14.01
Open
$13.93
Day's High
$14.06
Day's Low
$13.59
Volume
917,303
Avg. Vol
1,077,579
52-wk High
$27.08
52-wk Low
$13.24

Detour Gold Corporation is a Canada-based intermediate gold producing company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its primary asset is its Detour Lake mine, which is an open pit operation located in northeastern Ontario, approximately 300 kilometers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.44
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,459.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 174.73
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about DGC.TO

BRIEF-Detour Gold appoints Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer

* Detour Gold to appoint Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Detour Gold says Minister of Environment, Climate Change declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act​

* Detour Gold Corp - ‍federal Minister of Environment, Climate Change has declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act​

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Detour Gold provides update on criminal negligence charge

* Detour Gold-‍entered plea of guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death related to fatality that occurred at co's lake mine site in June 2015​

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Detour Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $180.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.8 million

27 Jul 2017

Canadian miners, casinos hit by hacker eyeing new targets - FireEye

TORONTO The same hacker targeting Canadian casinos and mining companies for extortion since 2013 is planning more attacks, researchers at cyber security company FireEye Inc said in a report on Friday.

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Detour Gold announces senior management change

* Detour Gold announces senior management change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 May 2017

BRIEF-DETOUR GOLD Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - QTRLY TOTAL CASH COSTS OF $788 PER OUNCE SOLD AND AISC OF $1,118 PER OUNCE SOLD

28 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates