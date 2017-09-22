BRIEF-Detour Gold appoints Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer * Detour Gold to appoint Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Detour Gold says Minister of Environment, Climate Change declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act​ * Detour Gold Corp - ‍federal Minister of Environment, Climate Change has declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act​

BRIEF-Detour Gold provides update on criminal negligence charge * Detour Gold-‍entered plea of guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death related to fatality that occurred at co's lake mine site in June 2015​

BRIEF-Detour Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.14 * Q2 revenue $180.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.8 million

Canadian miners, casinos hit by hacker eyeing new targets -FireEye TORONTO, June 16 The same hacker targeting Canadian casinos and mining companies for extortion since 2013 is planning more attacks, researchers at cyber security company FireEye Inc said in a report on Friday.

BRIEF-Detour Gold announces senior management change * Detour Gold announces senior management change