Exclusive: Trump selects Washington lawyer Joe Simons to head FTC - official WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has selected Joseph Simons, an antitrust attorney from a Washington law firm, to head the Federal Trade Commission, a White House official said on Wednesday.

INSIGHT-Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 Klippies and coke. Ricky Louw. Karate Water.

BRIEF-Diageo to invest 35 mln stg in Port Ellen And Brora distilleries * PORT ELLEN AND BRORA ‍WILL BE BROUGHT BACK INTO PRODUCTION THROUGH A £35 MILLION INVESTMENT BY DIAGEO​

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 5 Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Fitch Affirms Brown-Forman's Ratings at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brown-Forman Corporation's (Brown-Forman) ratings including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Brown-Forman's affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improving financial profile due to expectations for dec

UPDATE 2-Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth Sept 20 Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending.