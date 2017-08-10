Edition:
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)

DHNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

675.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs671.90
Open
Rs671.90
Day's High
Rs679.90
Day's Low
Rs664.00
Volume
34,130
Avg. Vol
21,539
52-wk High
Rs929.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.00

Dhanuka Agritech Limited is engaged in formulation and marketing of plant protection agro-chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The Company's brand portfolio consists of over 80 products. The Company offers a range of product categories, including Herbicides, such as TARGA SUPER,... (more)

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,872.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.08
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.09

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

BRIEF-India's Dhanuka Agritech June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 161.4 million rupees versus profit 199.1 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Dhanuka Agritech March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 242.2 million rupees versus profit 284.8 million rupees year ago

19 May 2017
