Edition:
India

Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)

DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

769.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
Rs786.50
Open
Rs790.00
Day's High
Rs792.95
Day's Low
Rs766.00
Volume
276,660
Avg. Vol
399,027
52-wk High
Rs816.90
52-wk Low
Rs177.90

Chart for

About

Dilip Buildcon Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis. The Company undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the Company. It operates through construction and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs92,948.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 136.77
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about DIBL.NS

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 25

Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon signs term sheet to divest stake in 24 units

* Signed a term sheet with Chhatwal Group Trust in respect of divestment of its entire stake in 24 of its subsidiary companies

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon June-qtr profit from cont ops rises

* June quarter profit from continuing operations 1.23 billion rupees versus 495.9 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Dilip Buildcon approves issuance of NCDs up to 10 bln rupees

* Approved proposal for sale of investment either partly or wholly in 23 wholly owned units to potential investors in different tranches

02 Aug 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 17

May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision India Pvt Ltd

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Dilip Buildcon incorporates 3 SPV cos for 3 projects worth 32.69 bln rupees

* Says incorporated 3 SPV companies for 3 projects valued at 32.69 billion rupees in Maharashtra Source text: http://bit.ly/2pgRlf3 Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017
» More DIBL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates