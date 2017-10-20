Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR_u.TO)
DIR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
9.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.22%)
$-0.02 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.16
$9.16
Open
$9.18
$9.18
Day's High
$9.19
$9.19
Day's Low
$9.10
$9.10
Volume
103,898
103,898
Avg. Vol
78,986
78,986
52-wk High
$9.24
$9.24
52-wk Low
$7.34
$7.34
About
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust's objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$555.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.81
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|7.67
Financials
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO
Oct 19 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT reports Q2 results
Aug 9 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition
July 24 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Dream industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.222
May 2 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: