Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)
DIV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.43
$3.43
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
540,895
540,895
52-wk High
$3.51
$3.51
52-wk Low
$2.20
$2.20
About
Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV), formerly BENEV Capital Inc., is a multi-royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America (Royalty Partners). Its primary objectives are to purchase stable and growing royalty streams from Royalty... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$266.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.09
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|7.15
Financials
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty on June 20, Co's unit, amends credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Q1 revenue of $4.1 million
* Diversified royalty-combined same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership & Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd of positive 2.5% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Clean Harbors Inc (CLH.N)
|$56.21
|+0.02
|Waste Services, Inc. (WSII.OQ)
|--
|--
|EnGlobe Corp. (EG.TO)
|--
|--