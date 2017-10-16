Edition:
Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)

DIV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.43
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
540,895
52-wk High
$3.51
52-wk Low
$2.20

About

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV), formerly BENEV Capital Inc., is a multi-royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America (Royalty Partners). Its primary objectives are to purchase stable and growing royalty streams from Royalty... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): $266.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.09
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 7.15

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO

* Diversified Royalty Corp announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty on June 20, Co's unit, amends credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022

* Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Q1 revenue of $4.1 million

* Diversified royalty-combined same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership & Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd of positive 2.5% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
  Price Chg
Clean Harbors Inc (CLH.N) $56.21 +0.02
Waste Services, Inc. (WSII.OQ) -- --
EnGlobe Corp. (EG.TO) -- --

