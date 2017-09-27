Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
873.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Divi's Laboratories Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates. The Company's geographical segments include India (Sales to customers within India) and other countries (Sales to customers outside India). Its products include Generic APIs, Intermediates, Peptide... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs229,524.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|265.47
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report
** Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 9.4 pct to 870.1 rupees
MEDIA-Import alert against Divi's Laboratories may be more than just 'procedural' - BloombergQuint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago
BUZZ-Indian Oil, Rural Electrification rise on MSCI index addition
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Rural Electrification Corp rise 1 - 1.2 pct, while drug-maker Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls 0.4 pct