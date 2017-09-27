BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report ** Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 9.4 pct to 870.1 rupees

MEDIA-Import alert against Divi's Laboratories may be more than just 'procedural' - BloombergQuint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection * Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017

BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam * Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam

BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls * March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago