De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)

DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange

669.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
669.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
98,039
52-wk High
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00

About

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company's segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components. The Identity... (more)

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £676.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.93
Dividend: 16.70
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-De La Rue says to buy DuPont's authentication business for $25 mln in cash

* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m

09 Jun 2017
