DLF Ltd (DLF.BO)
DLF.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
179.35INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.75 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Rs175.60
Open
Rs175.00
Day's High
Rs180.20
Day's Low
Rs174.50
Volume
521,362
Avg. Vol
972,973
52-wk High
Rs215.80
52-wk Low
Rs101.05
About
DLF Limited is an India-based real estate company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of colonization and real estate development. The Company is primarily engaged in development business focuses on the development and sale of residential real estate, which include plotted developments, houses, villas and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs306,144.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,784.06
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|1.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BUZZ-India's DLF climbs ahead of audit committee review of share sale to GIC
** Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 7.9 pct to 189.15 rupees
BUZZ-India's DLF rises; says stake sale in rental arm being finalised
** Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 13.7 pct to 176.80 rupees - biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 10, 2016