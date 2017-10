BRIEF-‍Direct Line Group announces a 15 pct equity stake in Canopy​ * ‍DIRECT LINE GROUP ANNOUNCES A 15% EQUITY STAKE IN UK-BASED COMPANY CANOPY​ Further company coverage:

MOVES-Direct Line Insurance names Prudential exec as CFO Sept 8 UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

Direct Line appoints Prudential executive as CFO Sept 8 Britain's Direct Line Insurance Group said on Friday it had appointed Penny James, head of risk at insurer Prudential, as chief financial officer.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line brings on Prudential exec as new finance head * ‍Penny James to succeed John Reizenstein as CFO of Direct Line Group​

UPDATE 2-Insurer Direct Line profit up, shares hit record high Aug 1 Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, jumped to a record high on Tuesday after it reported better than expected first-half profit and raised its interim dividend.

BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence * Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term.

Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit Aug 1 - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain's largest motor insurer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-half profit on higher insurance.

BRIEF-Direct Line updates on new solvency reporting structure * Capital coverage ratio as at Dec. 31, 2016 for group at 165 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Direct Line posts 4.2 pct rise in Q1 gross written premiums LONDON, May 3 British motor and home insurer Direct Line Insurance Group reported a 4.2 percent rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter, boosted by strong performance in its auto business, it said on Wednesday.