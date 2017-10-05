Edition:
India

Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

DLGS.DE on Xetra

38.28EUR
2:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.28 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€38.01
Open
€38.10
Day's High
€38.44
Day's Low
€38.03
Volume
50,881
Avg. Vol
499,631
52-wk High
€52.35
52-wk Low
€30.60

Chart for

About

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes integrated and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimized for hand-held devices, Internet of things (IoT), smart home, light emitting diode (LED) solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, which... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,966.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 76.38
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about DLGS.DE

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things

FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

05 Oct 2017

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things

FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things

* Programmable chips key to smart home products, cars (Adds management on terms of deal, share buybacks)

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor to continue buybacks after Silego deal

* Tells conference call after announcing plans to take over Silego that it will continue share buybacks

05 Oct 2017

Germany's Dialog to buy Silego in Internet-of-Things play

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 Germany's Dialog Semiconductor said on Thursday it would acquire privately held California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln

* Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Silego Technology, the leader in configurable mixed-signal ICS

05 Oct 2017

Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations

LONDON Miners and banks led a sell-off among cyclical sectors weighing on the European market on Wednesday, while semiconductor firms' shares were up.

02 Aug 2017

Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations

* Energy, miners, autos weaker; Rio Tinto drops (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

02 Aug 2017

European shares dip as financials sour Apple-led tech rally

LONDON, Aug 2 Semiconductor firms' shares were a bright spot in early deals on Wednesday in a lacklustre European market, weighed down by a fall among mining stocks and banks.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor sees Q3 revenue of $340-370 mln

* dialog semiconductor reports results for the second quarter ended 30 june 2017. Q2 2017 revenue above the mid-point of guidance and strong revenue growth momentum into h2 2017.

27 Jul 2017
» More DLGS.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates