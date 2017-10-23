Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)
DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
728.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
728.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.28%)
2.00 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
726.00
726.00
Open
725.00
725.00
Day's High
730.00
730.00
Day's Low
725.00
725.00
Volume
256,103
256,103
Avg. Vol
752,645
752,645
52-wk High
934.00
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00
685.00
About
Delta Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company's focus is long-term investment in quality, rental generating properties situated in strategic nodes attractive to national government and tenants requiring empowered landlords. The Company operates through five segments: retail, office... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,123.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|710.63
|Dividend:
|51.31
|Yield (%):
|13.49