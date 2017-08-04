Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO)
DML.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
About
Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and... (more)
BRIEF-Denison Mines Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Denison reports Q2 2017 results including highlights from promising summer 2017 exploration program
BRIEF-Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business
* Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business
BRIEF-Denison says 22.5 pct owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal
* Denison announces 22.5% owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal by CNSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million
* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs
