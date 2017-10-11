Edition:
Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

DNLM.L on London Stock Exchange

739.50GBp
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

-6.50 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
746.00
Open
738.00
Day's High
742.00
Day's Low
735.50
Volume
47,322
Avg. Vol
381,382
52-wk High
819.00
52-wk Low
541.50

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a... (more)

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,442.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 201.71
Dividend: 19.50
Yield (%): --

UPDATE 1-UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather

Oct 11 British retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 percent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

11 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Dunelm says trading picks up after difficult year

Sept 13 Dunelm Group Plc, the British homewares retailer which abruptly parted company with its chief executive last month, said trading had been encouraging in the first two months of its latest financial year.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dunelm Group posts FY underlying pretax profit of 109.3 mln pounds

* FOR THE YEAR, SHARE OF HOMEWARES MARKET INCREASED TO 7.9% (2016: 7.8%)

13 Sep 2017

British homewares retailer Dunelm's chief steps down

Aug 30 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said its Chief Executive John Browett would be stepping down for personal reasons, with immediate effect.

30 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK retailer Dunelm's sales rise on Worldstores acquisition

July 7 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc reported a 17.7 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue as acquisition of Worldstores and better online and home delivery sales more than offset dull Easter sales.

07 Jul 2017

