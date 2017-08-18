Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)
DOAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.27TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.02TL (-0.24%)
8.29TL
8.32TL
8.35TL
8.25TL
516,393
1,344,903
10.30TL
8.02TL
Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (Dogus Otomotiv) is a Turkey-based automotive importer and distributor. Its sales and service network is comprised of over 500 contact points. The Company delivers its main business lines of import and distributorship with the provision of automotive financing, spare parts and accessories... (more)
|1.32
|TL1,841.40
|220.00
|--
|--
BRIEF-Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO