Edition:
India

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)

DOL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

140.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$140.83
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
332,868
52-wk High
$142.40
52-wk Low
$93.27

Chart for

About

Dollarama Inc. is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.01
Market Cap(Mil.): $15,447.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 112.34
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

Latest News about DOL.TO

BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

* Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements

15 Sep 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by energy, financials; Dollarama surges

TORONTO, Sept 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by a retreat in energy and financial stocks as investors tracked Hurricane Irma and falling global bond yields.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help

* Shares rise as much as 10.6 pct to record high (Adds CEO comments, Q2 details; updates share movement)

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dollarama Q2 earnings per share C$1.15

* Q2 sales C$812.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$812.6 million

07 Sep 2017

Canada's Dollarama posts 24 pct rise in quarterly profit

Sept 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as customers on average spent more at its stores.

07 Sep 2017

Dollar Tree's plans to expand in Canada seen as risky

June 15 Dollar Tree Inc's plan to more than quadruple its store count in Canada, as it fights rising competition and slowing sales growth back home, is fraught with risks and will pit it against a formidable rival - market leader Dollarama.

15 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Dollarama beats 1st-qtr profit estimates

June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as customers on average spent more at its stores.

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Dollarama announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Dollarama - got approval from toronto stock exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid in order to purchase for cancellation up to 5.7 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jun 2017

Canada's Dollarama posts 13.9 pct rise in profit

June 7 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 13.9 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers on average spent more at its stores.

07 Jun 2017
» More DOL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates