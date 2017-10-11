Edition:
India

BRP Inc (DOO.TO)

DOO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$39.92
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
127,481
52-wk High
$45.68
52-wk Low
$22.20

Chart for

About

BRP Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,229.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 103.34
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 0.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 10.66 14.09

Latest News about DOO.TO

BRIEF-BRP amends and increases term facility

* Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Brp inc adjusted earnings per share C$0.18

* Brp inc - sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BRP announces completion of substantial issuer bid

* BRP Inc - ‍taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid​

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid

* BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BRP Inc board member retires

* BRP board member retires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid

* BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million

08 Jun 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data

June 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as strong U.S. economic data eased growth concerns, ahead of a payrolls report due later in the day.

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid

01 Jun 2017
» More DOO.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates