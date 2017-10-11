BRP Inc (DOO.TO)
39.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$39.92
--
--
--
--
127,481
$45.68
$22.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,229.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|103.34
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|0.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.66
|14.09
BRIEF-BRP amends and increases term facility
* Amendments include a repricing, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over libor
BRIEF-Brp inc adjusted earnings per share C$0.18
* Brp inc - sees fy 2018 capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million
BRIEF-BRP announces completion of substantial issuer bid
* BRP Inc - taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid
BRIEF-BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid
* BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid
BRIEF-BRP Inc board member retires
* BRP board member retires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRIEF-BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid
* BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million
CANADA STOCKS-Futures bolstered by upbeat U.S. economic data
June 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as strong U.S. economic data eased growth concerns, ahead of a payrolls report due later in the day.
BRIEF-BRP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid