Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)

DPFE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

447.25INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.40 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs438.85
Open
Rs444.00
Day's High
Rs464.00
Day's Low
Rs438.85
Volume
439,879
Avg. Vol
384,730
52-wk High
Rs464.00
52-wk Low
Rs170.00

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited is a manufacturer of fertilizers. The Company's segments include Chemicals, which offers products, such as ammonia, methanol, dilute nitric acid (DNA), concentrated nitric acid (CAN), carbon dioxide (CO2), technical ammonium nitrate (TAN), iso propyl alcohol (IPA),... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,707.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.20
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.57

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

BRIEF-India's Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals June-qtr profit down about 64 pct

Aug 10 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Ltd:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals March-qtr profit rises

June 30 Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals completes demerger process

May 5 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

05 May 2017
