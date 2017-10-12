Edition:
India

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.45
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
292,704
52-wk High
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87

Chart for

About

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a gold mining company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. Its segments include Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD (Chelopech) in Bulgaria, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Proprietary) Limited... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.88
Market Cap(Mil.): $478.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 178.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about DPM.TO

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces​

* Dundee Precious Metals announces third quarter production results and timing of third quarter 2017 financial results

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair

* Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Limited

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07

* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 second quarter results and updated guidance

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 mln tonnes to 2.2 mln tonnes

* Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Dundee precious metals announces option agreement with Khalkos for Malartic Gold property, Quebec

* Dundee precious metals announces option agreement with Khalkos for Malartic Gold Property, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals

* Khalkos signs option agreement with Dundee Precious Metals for the Malartic Property

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces normal course issuer bid

* Dundee Precious Metals- number of shares be purchased during period of bid, commences on may 16, 2017, terminates on may 15, 2018, will not exceed 8.9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 May 2017
» More DPM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates