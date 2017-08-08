Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DPNT.NS)
DPNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
214.90INR
3:44pm IST
214.90INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.35 (-0.62%)
Rs-1.35 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs216.25
Rs216.25
Open
Rs217.75
Rs217.75
Day's High
Rs218.20
Rs218.20
Day's Low
Rs208.55
Rs208.55
Volume
280,754
280,754
Avg. Vol
313,085
313,085
52-wk High
Rs233.70
Rs233.70
52-wk Low
Rs75.75
Rs75.75
About
Deepak Nitrite Limited is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company offers Sodium Nitrite, 2 Ethyl Hexyl Nitrate and Optical Brightening Agent (OBA). The Company's segments include Bulk Chemicals and Commodities (BCC), Fine and Speciality Chemicals (FSC), and Fluorescent Whitening Agent (FWA). The BCC segment offers nitro... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,057.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.71
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Deepak Nitrite June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 201 million rupees versus 673.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Deepak Nitrite March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 207.6 million rupees versus profit 205.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Deepak Nitrite recommended dividend INR 1.20 per equity share
* Says recommended payment of dividend INR 1.20 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: