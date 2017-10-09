Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)
60.55EUR
5:18pm IST
€0.58 (+0.97%)
€59.97
€59.96
€60.57
€59.96
64,135
203,492
€62.55
€35.15
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€10,464.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|176.76
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|3.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
BRIEF-Drillisch board picks Dommermuth as new CEO from 2018
* dgap-news: Drillisch AG: implementation of the planned change in the management board following closing of the overall transaction.
BRIEF-United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction
* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Tuesday:
Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet
FRANKFURT Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).
UPDATE 1-Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet
* Merger creates more credible challenge to network operators
BRIEF-Drillisch: EGM approves contribution of 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch
* CONTRIBUTION OF 1&1 TELECOMMUNICATION SE INTO DRILLISCH: APPROVAL BY DRILLISCH'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Drillisch CEO urges shareholders to approve takeover by United Internet
FRANKFURT, July 25 The chief executive of Drillisch urged shareholders in the German mobile operator to approve an issue of new shares that will trigger a takeover by United Internet in a deal valued at over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).