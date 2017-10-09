Edition:
India

Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)

DRIG.DE on Xetra

60.55EUR
5:18pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.58 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€59.97
Open
€59.96
Day's High
€60.57
Day's Low
€59.96
Volume
64,135
Avg. Vol
203,492
52-wk High
€62.55
52-wk Low
€35.15

Chart for

About

Drillisch AG is a Germany-based holding company and a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides a portfolio of services and products from the field of mobile voice and data services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in two business segments: Telecommunications and Software Services. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): €10,464.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 176.76
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 3.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about DRIG.DE

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

09 Oct 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Drillisch board picks Dommermuth as new CEO from 2018

* dgap-news: Drillisch AG: implementation of the planned change in the management board following closing of the overall transaction.

30 Sep 2017

BRIEF-United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction

* DGAP-NEWS: UNITED INTERNET AND DRILLISCH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE OVERALL TRANSACTION

08 Sep 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

08 Sep 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Tuesday:

26 Jul 2017

Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet

FRANKFURT Drillisch shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a takeover by United Internet, creating a stronger competitor to Germany's three telecoms network operators in a deal worth over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

25 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Drillisch shareholders approve takeover by United Internet

* Merger creates more credible challenge to network operators

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Drillisch: EGM approves ‍contribution of 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch

* ‍CONTRIBUTION OF 1&1 TELECOMMUNICATION SE INTO DRILLISCH: APPROVAL BY DRILLISCH'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

25 Jul 2017

Drillisch CEO urges shareholders to approve takeover by United Internet

FRANKFURT, July 25 The chief executive of Drillisch urged shareholders in the German mobile operator to approve an issue of new shares that will trigger a takeover by United Internet in a deal valued at over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

25 Jul 2017
» More DRIG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates