BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Corp renews normal course issuer bid * Dream Unlimited Corp - ‍Dream will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its class a subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q2 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.02 * Dream Unlimited Corp reports second quarter results & solid financial outlook for 2017

BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP * DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased * Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items * Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors