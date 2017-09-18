DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM.TO)
7.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$7.32
--
--
--
--
97,360
$8.24
$6.21
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$773.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Dream Unlimited Corp - Dream will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7.2 million of its class a subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q2 diluted earnings per share $0.02
* Dream Unlimited Corp reports second quarter results & solid financial outlook for 2017
BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors
BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings of C$0.10/shr excluding items
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors