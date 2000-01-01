Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRWG_p.DE)
DRWG_p.DE on Xetra
100.50EUR
5:11pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.83 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€99.67
Open
€100.30
Day's High
€100.85
Day's Low
€99.67
Volume
2,247
Avg. Vol
28,571
52-wk High
€107.00
52-wk Low
€60.92
About
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,477.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.76
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|0.20