Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)
DSG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.50 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
$36.18
Open
$36.28
Day's High
$36.91
Day's Low
$36.28
Volume
89,346
Avg. Vol
105,360
52-wk High
$36.91
52-wk Low
$27.11
About
Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,175.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.73
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Descartes Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results
BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for approximately $US 107 million
BRIEF-Descartes acquires PCSTrac business
* Descartes systems group inc - purchase price for acquisition was approximately us $11.25 million in cash.
BRIEF-Descartes reports Q1 EPS $0.09
* Descartes reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results
BRIEF-Descartes acquires ShipRush
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - Descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million
BRIEF-Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders
* Descartes amends shareholder rights plan proposed for approval by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: