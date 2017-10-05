BRIEF-Amyris Inc enters into agreement with Koninklijke DSM N.V. * Amyris enters into product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for human nutrition ingredient

BRIEF-Amyris enters into second major product development with Royal DSM * Amyris Inc enters into second major product development and production agreement with Royal DSM

BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke​ * Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million

UPDATE 2-DSM raises 2017 profit forecasts, shares jump AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM raised its profit forecast for 2017 on Tuesday after higher sales and tighter cost controls helped it report a better than expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings.

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM * Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM focused on technology to potentially deliver Aerie compounds to treat retinal diseases such as wet AMD

BRIEF-Amyris enters into first product development, production agreement with Royal DSM * Amyris enters into first product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for food and nutrition molecule

BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts plans to buy stake in DSM Green Power Ltd * Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in DSM Green Power Ltd for 115 million yuan ($16.90 million)

Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for $5.2 bln to expand biopharma services Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy Patheon NV, a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry. |