BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands * DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD

BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure * Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure

South Africa's Distell to buy 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group said on Monday it would buy a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand Company.