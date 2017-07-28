Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)
DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,793.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
12,793.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-0.18%)
-23.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
12,816.00
12,816.00
Open
13,000.00
13,000.00
Day's High
13,000.00
13,000.00
Day's Low
12,601.00
12,601.00
Volume
13,094
13,094
Avg. Vol
153,734
153,734
52-wk High
17,200.00
17,200.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00
12,480.00
About
Distell Group Limited is an investment holding company with interests in liquor-related companies. The Company is a producer and marketer of wines, spirits, ciders and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, sold across the world. The Company's segments include South Africa; Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS); Rest of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R28,878.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|222.38
|Dividend:
|214.00
|Yield (%):
|2.92
Financials
BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands
* DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD
BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure
South Africa's Distell to buy 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka
JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group said on Monday it would buy a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand Company.
BRIEF-Distell acquires 75 pct stake in Cruz Vodka
* Has entered into a partnership on Cruz Vodka with blue sky brand company proprietary limited by agreeing to acquire a 75 pct shareholding in co