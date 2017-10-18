BRIEF-Strabag says service agreement of SPFS with Deutsche Telekom ends latest on June 30, 2019​ * ‍SERVICE AGREEMENT OF STRABAG GROUP COMPANY SPFS WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM ENDS LATEST ON 30 JUNE 2019​

Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint aim to announce merger without asset divestitures - sources T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Sprint Corp plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter. |

Deutsche Telekom premiers Europe's first 5G antennas BERLIN Deutsche Telekom tested Europe's first ultra high speed 5G antennas in a real world setting on Thursday, a milestone in the race to provide the fast response times needed for virtual reality and autonomous driving.

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems names Adel Al-Saleh as new head * Al-Saleh to start job on Jan. 1, 2018, joins Telekom board (Adds background on new T-Systems CEO)

