Edition:
India

Duerr AG (DUEG.DE)

DUEG.DE on Xetra

112.80EUR
2:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.75 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
€112.05
Open
€112.40
Day's High
€113.00
Day's Low
€111.65
Volume
24,535
Avg. Vol
124,993
52-wk High
€117.00
52-wk Low
€65.10

Chart for

About

Duerr AG is a Germany-based holding company which provides equipment, systems and services mainly for automobile and aircraft industries. It operates through five business divisions: Paint and Assembly Systems; Application Technology; Measuring and Process Systems, Clean Technology Systems, and Wood Processing Systems. The Paint... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.60
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,883.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.60
Dividend: 2.10
Yield (%): 1.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates