Devro PLC (DVO.L)

DVO.L on London Stock Exchange

236.35GBp
3:13pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.85 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
234.50
Open
233.75
Day's High
234.00
Day's Low
233.75
Volume
10,157
Avg. Vol
208,879
52-wk High
246.75
52-wk Low
139.34

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Americas segment includes the Company's operations in North America and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific segment includes the Company's... (more)

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £394.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 166.95
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

BRIEF-Devro says full year expectations remain unchanged

* HY REVENUE 125.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Devro says expectations for 2017 remain unchanged

* Board's expectations for 2017 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

26 Apr 2017
