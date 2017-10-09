Edition:
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

77.90INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+6.06%)
Prev Close
Rs73.45
Open
Rs74.50
Day's High
Rs79.80
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
3,530,378
Avg. Vol
3,948,524
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

About

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in manufacture of sugar and allied products. The Company is also involved in the production of power and ethanol/industrial alcohol. The Company's segments include Sugar, Co-Generation and Distillery. The Company's manufacturing strength... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.62
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,550.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.30
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about DWAR.NS

Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 percent on higher crushing

MUMBAI Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

09 Oct 2017

India's Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 pct on higher crushing

MUMBAI, Oct 9 India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 592.7 million rupees versus 315 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Lt

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares

* Says approved subdivision of shares in 1:10 ratio Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rrrmT3) Further company coverage:

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares

* Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage:

18 May 2017
