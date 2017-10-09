Dwarikesh Sugar expects sales to rise up to 15 percent on higher crushing MUMBAI Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd expects sales to rise by up to 15 percent in the 2017/18 crop year as production in Uttar Pradesh could jump to a record high, a top company executive said on Monday.

BRIEF-India's Dwarikesh Sugar Industries June-qtr profit rises * June quarter profit 592.7 million rupees versus 315 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries approves subdivision of shares * Says approved subdivision of shares in 1:10 ratio Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rrrmT3) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries to consider sub division of face value of equity shares * Says will consider sub division of face value of equity shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls * March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago