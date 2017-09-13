Edition:
DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

DWDP.N on New York Stock Exchange

71.18USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$70.89
Open
$71.20
Day's High
$71.39
Day's Low
$71.00
Volume
2,209,653
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
$71.87
52-wk Low
$64.01

About

DowDuPont Inc. is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company's business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $166,930.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,343.87
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about DWDP.N

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

13 Sep 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 4-DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plans amid investor pressure

Sept 12 DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Glenview Capital supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans

* Glenview Capital Management supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

* DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

12 Sep 2017

DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plan

Sept 12 DowDuPont, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, is making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units, the company said on Tuesday.

12 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates