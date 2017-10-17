TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17 Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees * Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 16 Oct 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10178.00 NSE 33314.70 ============= TOTAL 43492.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department * Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 12 Oct 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13515.60 NSE 42175.90 ============= TOTAL 55691.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 11 Oct 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14916.90 NSE 46997.60 ============= TOTAL 61914.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10 Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 9 Oct 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19150.70 NSE 42370.30 ============= TOTAL 61521.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT