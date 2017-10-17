Edition:
India

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DWNH.NS)

DWNH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

582.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.40 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs594.35
Open
Rs598.00
Day's High
Rs604.80
Day's Low
Rs573.60
Volume
7,375,531
Avg. Vol
4,305,182
52-wk High
Rs618.00
52-wk Low
Rs213.70

Chart for

About

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited is a deposit-taking housing finance company. The Company focuses on providing financing products to the lower and middle-income segments in India, primarily in Tier II and Tier III cities, and towns. It offers Housing Loan and Non-Housing Loans. It offers loans for construction or... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs171,371.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 313.55
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about DWNH.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17

Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

* Dewan Housing Finance Corp - to issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees plus Greenshoe option of up to 3 billion rupees‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 16

Oct 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10178.00 NSE 33314.70 ============= TOTAL 43492.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp Sept qtr PAT up about 26 pct

Oct 16 India's Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dewan Housing Finance says co not had any investigation by tax department

* Clarifies on news item on co's loan to developer under tax scanner

13 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 12

Oct 12 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13515.60 NSE 42175.90 ============= TOTAL 55691.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

12 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 11

Oct 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14916.90 NSE 46997.60 ============= TOTAL 61914.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

11 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

10 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19150.70 NSE 42370.30 ============= TOTAL 61521.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

09 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25186.70 NSE 72211.60 ============= TOTAL 97398.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

06 Oct 2017
» More DWNH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates