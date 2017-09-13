Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)
DYNM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,067.65INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-18.00 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs2,085.65
Open
Rs2,137.00
Day's High
Rs2,137.00
Day's Low
Rs2,060.00
Volume
2,262
Avg. Vol
2,102
52-wk High
Rs3,655.80
52-wk Low
Rs2,060.00
About
Dynamatic Technologies Limited is an India-based manufacturer of engineered products for the aerospace, automotive and hydraulic industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Automotive & Metallurgy, Hydraulics, and Aerospace & Defence. The Automotive & Metallurgy segment supplies engine, transmission,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,287.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Dynamatic Technologies posts June-qtr loss
* June quarter net loss 94.6 million rupees versus profit 128.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Dynamatic Technologies announces strategic co-op with Israel Aerospace Industries, Elcom Systems
* Dynamatic Technologies - co, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Elcom Systems announce strategic cooperation
