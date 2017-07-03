Edition:
India

Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L)

ECM.L on London Stock Exchange

695.00GBp
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

-9.00 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
704.00
Open
707.00
Day's High
707.00
Day's Low
695.00
Volume
155,563
Avg. Vol
1,262,092
52-wk High
713.32
52-wk Low
355.60

Chart for

About

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company's segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe's hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,037.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 441.57
Dividend: 7.30
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about ECM.L

Britain's FTSE bounces into second half with banks, oil supportive

* Liberum warning sends Provident Financial down again (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

03 Jul 2017

Electrocomponents Q1 revenue rises 13 pct on strength in Europe, Asia

July 3 Electrocomponents Plc said on Monday its first-quarter revenue rose 13 percent, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia.

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Electrocomponents says Q1 underlying revenue growth up 13 pct

* Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits

03 Jul 2017
» More ECM.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates