BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities * Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct * Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19 Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adage Automation Pvt Ltd

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds * Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct * Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees