Edition:
India

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

291.25INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs288.20
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs296.30
Day's Low
Rs288.10
Volume
3,365,219
Avg. Vol
2,953,862
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

Chart for

About

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing investment banking and advisory services, and holding activities/investments. The Company's segments include Agency business, Capital based business and Life Insurance. Its Agency business segment is engaged in providing broking,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.99
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs228,397.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 855.10
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.49

Financials

Latest News about EDEL.NS

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities

* Says approved raising of funds by way of issue of securities worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fug2Ek) Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct

* Consol net PAT in June quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 14.72 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4TddC Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19

Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adage Automation Pvt Ltd

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds

* Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage:

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees

17 May 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 9

May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Kutty Haji M

09 May 2017
» More EDEL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates