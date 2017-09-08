Edition:
Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)

EDEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€24.41
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
592,127
52-wk High
€24.65
52-wk Low
€18.40

About

Edenred SA, formerly New Services Holding SA, is a France-based company engaged in the provision of prepaid corporate service vouchers. It designs and manages solutions that improve the efficiency of organizations and purchasing power to individuals. By ensuring that allocated funds are used specifically as intended, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,543.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 235.40
Dividend: 0.31
Yield (%): 2.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about EDEN.PA

BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices

* STMicroelectronics to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Services group Edenred eyes higher 2017 profit despite tough Brazil conditions

* Employee benefits business to stay difficult in Brazil in H2

25 Jul 2017

French group Edenred eyes higher 2017 profit after strong H1

PARIS, July 25 French prepaid meal voucher and card provider group Edenred predicted on Tuesday a rise in full year 2017 operating profit, after strong first-half growth in Europe and a resilient performance in Latin America.

25 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Compass proposes $1.3 bln special dividend after strong sales growth

May 10 Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, proposed a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) special dividend and said that revenue growth had accelerated in the first half of the year on strong trading in North America and improving trends in Europe.

10 May 2017
