Edition:
India

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (EDN.BA)

EDN.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

36.95ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$36.80
Open
$36.90
Day's High
$37.35
Day's Low
$36.20
Volume
514,354
Avg. Vol
342,913
52-wk High
$38.00
52-wk Low
$16.80

Chart for

About

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): $16,361.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 442.21
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.N) $43.52 -0.08
AES Corp (AES.N) $11.13 -0.16
Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA) $46.50 +1.60

Earnings vs. Estimates