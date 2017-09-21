BRIEF-Element Fleet announces appointment of Brian Tobin as chairman * Element Fleet announces appointment of Brian Tobin as chairman

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management sells 100 percent of rail notes * Element Fleet Management - sale of US$23 million of Element Rail Leasing II LLP 2016-1 Class B notes for an amount exceeding current book value of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces $138 mln non-core asset sale * Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍sale of approximately 60% of its heavy-duty U.S. truck portfolio​

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces TSX approval of NCIB * Element Fleet announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management reports Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share C$0.18 * Q2 earnings per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Element Fleet announces ‍intention to segment financial reporting of core, non-core assets​ * Element Fleet Management Corp - ‍intention to segment financial reporting of core, non-core assets, optimize capital structure and enhance governance.​

BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid * Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management reports Q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million * Element Fleet Management reports q1 after-tax adjusted operating income of $100 million