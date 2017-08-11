Enerflex Ltd (EFX.TO)
EFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.28%)
$-0.05 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$17.60
$17.60
Open
$17.59
$17.59
Day's High
$17.76
$17.76
Day's Low
$17.30
$17.30
Volume
117,744
117,744
Avg. Vol
164,344
164,344
52-wk High
$20.57
$20.57
52-wk Low
$13.65
$13.65
About
Enerflex Ltd. is a Canada-based supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems and electric power equipment. The Company's in‐house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service hydrocarbon handling systems. The Company operates through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,607.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|88.54
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|1.87
Financials
BRIEF-Enerflex Q2 earnings per share continuing operations $0.24
* Enerflex reports second quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend
BRIEF-Enerflex to acquire compression business of Mesa Compression
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
BRIEF-Enerflex Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Enerflex reports first quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend