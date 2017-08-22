Engie Brasil Energia SA (EGIE3.SA)
EGIE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
36.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.15 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
R$ 36.62
Open
R$ 36.89
Day's High
R$ 36.92
Day's Low
R$ 36.45
Volume
992,900
Avg. Vol
930,811
52-wk High
R$ 41.21
52-wk Low
R$ 30.30
About
ENGIE Brasil Energia S.A., formerly Tractebel Energia S.A., is an independent utility concessionaire. The Company is engaged in the business of generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The Company develops and operates power plants. The Company installs and operates plants fired from conventional energy sources,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 24,118.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|652.74
|Dividend:
|1.44
|Yield (%):
|4.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Eletrobras sale terms may put off strategic bidders: Engie Brasil CEO
SAO PAULO The terms of the proposed privatization of Brazilian power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA known so far are likely to attract mainly financial sector buyers, Eduardo Sattamini, chief executive of Engie Brasil, said on Tuesday.
Engie's Brazil unit eyes airport management licensing auctions -executive
SAO PAULO, May 4 Engie Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Engie SA, is considering participating in a round of auctions for airport operating licenses in the country, a senior executive said on Thursday, underscoring the growing allure of infrastructure assets in Latin America's largest economy.