India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati: paper BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.

BRIEF-Eicher Motors August ETB total sales up about 10 pct * August Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4,521 vehicles versus 4,100 vehicles last year

BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors August total motorcycles sales up 22 pct y-o-y * August total motorcycles sales of 67977 units, up 22 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2xC4va6 Further company coverage: