EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)
EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange
133.50GBp
3:32pm IST
133.50GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-1.11%)
-1.50 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
135.00
135.00
Open
135.25
135.25
Day's High
135.25
135.25
Day's Low
133.50
133.50
Volume
23,159
23,159
Avg. Vol
658,907
658,907
52-wk High
149.75
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00
88.00
About
Ei Group plc, formerly Enterprise Inns plc, is a leased and tenanted pub company in the United Kingdom. The Company includes a portfolio of businesses comprising a range of operating models and trading styles. Its businesses include Ei Publican Partnerships, Ei Commercial Properties, Ei Managed Operations and Ei Managed... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£634.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|481.92
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
First-half revenue up 1.6 pct at UK pub landlord EI Group
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.
BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017