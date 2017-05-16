Edition:
EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange

133.50GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.50 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
135.00
Open
135.25
Day's High
135.25
Day's Low
133.50
Volume
23,159
Avg. Vol
658,907
52-wk High
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00

Ei Group plc, formerly Enterprise Inns plc, is a leased and tenanted pub company in the United Kingdom. The Company includes a portfolio of businesses comprising a range of operating models and trading styles. Its businesses include Ei Publican Partnerships, Ei Commercial Properties, Ei Managed Operations and Ei Managed... (more)

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): £634.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 481.92
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

First-half revenue up 1.6 pct at UK pub landlord EI Group

May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.

16 May 2017

BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds

* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017

16 May 2017
