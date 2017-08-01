EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)
EIHO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
138.00INR
23 Oct 2017
138.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+1.02%)
Rs1.40 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs136.60
Rs136.60
Open
Rs137.00
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs138.75
Rs138.75
Day's Low
Rs134.00
Rs134.00
Volume
93,437
93,437
Avg. Vol
98,445
98,445
52-wk High
Rs149.50
Rs149.50
52-wk Low
Rs91.25
Rs91.25
About
EIH Limited is engaged in hospitality and related services. The Company operates luxury hotels under the brand name Oberoi and five-star hotels under the brand Trident. The Company operates Oberoi hotels in India, Indonesia, Dubai, Mauritius, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, among others. In India, the Company's hotels include The Oberoi... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs77,476.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|571.57
|Dividend:
|0.90
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09
BRIEF-EIH posts June-qtr profit
* EIH Ltd - June quarter profit 115.2 million rupees versus loss of 122.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's EIH March-qtr profit rises about 78 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees