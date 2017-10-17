Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (EKGYO.IS)
EKGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.65TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.06TL (+2.32%)
Prev Close
2.59TL
Open
2.60TL
Day's High
2.66TL
Day's Low
2.58TL
Volume
86,639,559
Avg. Vol
48,688,690
52-wk High
3.32TL
52-wk Low
2.47TL
About
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (Emlak Konut) is a Turkey-based real estate investment trust. It is engaged in coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL10,032.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,800.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--